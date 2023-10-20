Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2,291.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 254,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 243,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,588,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLJ. Oppenheimer cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

