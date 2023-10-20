Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 8,265 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC owned about 0.06% of 8X8 worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 21,494 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $52,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 11,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $52,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,763.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,310 shares of company stock worth $235,776 in the last ninety days. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EGHT opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EGHT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on 8X8 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

