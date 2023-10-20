Inspire Investing LLC Raises Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,972,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,908,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,460,000 after purchasing an additional 162,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,151,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,145,000 after purchasing an additional 162,956 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,973,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,953,000 after purchasing an additional 302,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,812,000 after purchasing an additional 143,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 1.07. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 320.01%.

CTRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CareTrust REIT

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.