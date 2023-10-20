Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,455,516.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total transaction of $1,524,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,062,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIT

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

AIT stock opened at $156.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.18. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $164.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

