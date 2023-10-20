Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($19.65) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note issued on Sunday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt expects that the company will post earnings of ($19.65) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)’s current full-year earnings is ($13.35) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($13.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Stock Performance

CART opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. Instacart has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Insider Activity at Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,066,327 shares of company stock valued at $31,989,810. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.