Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($19.65) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note issued on Sunday, October 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt expects that the company will post earnings of ($19.65) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)’s current full-year earnings is ($13.35) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($13.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.
Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Stock Performance
CART opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. Instacart has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $42.95.
Insider Activity at Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)
In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,066,327 shares of company stock valued at $31,989,810. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.
Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Company Profile
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.
