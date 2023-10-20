Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,588 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Insulet worth $50,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 51.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $145.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.88.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Hollingshead acquired 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Citigroup upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Insulet from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.94.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

