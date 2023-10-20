Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.
INTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intapp in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.
INTA opened at $35.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. Intapp has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 0.61.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
