Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,715 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,395,000 after buying an additional 50,747 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 227,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

IART opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $381.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.49%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IART. Truist Financial upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

