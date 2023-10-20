Interactive Strength Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TRNR) Lock-Up Period To End on October 25th

Interactive Strength’s (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, October 25th. Interactive Strength had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on April 28th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $8.00. After the expiration of Interactive Strength’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Interactive Strength Stock Performance

Interactive Strength stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31. Interactive Strength has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Get Interactive Strength alerts:

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Strength will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Interactive Strength stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Interactive Strength Inc. ( NASDAQ:TRNR Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.26% of Interactive Strength at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. It offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.