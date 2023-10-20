Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,204 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Shares of SPHB opened at $67.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $57.42 and a twelve month high of $80.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

