Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $8,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $77.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.47. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $83.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.