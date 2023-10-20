Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Iovance Biotherapeutics

In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,256,864.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,399.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $122,256,864.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after buying an additional 453,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,504,000 after purchasing an additional 104,913 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Featured Stories

