Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,077 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Iron Mountain worth $54,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $2,635,861.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 41,859 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $2,635,861.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,051.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $632,731.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,380 shares of company stock worth $5,468,510. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IRM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Stories

