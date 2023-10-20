iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 74.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,764 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,121 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,133,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,474,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,273 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,535,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,406,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,522,000 after purchasing an additional 526,647 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWZ opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

