iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 66,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $151.23 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $176.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.35 and a 200-day moving average of $156.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

