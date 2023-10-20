iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYF. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

