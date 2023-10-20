iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,443,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 322,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,128,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average is $74.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $82.30.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

