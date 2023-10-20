Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Update

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 450,900 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 425,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITI. B. Riley upped their target price on Iteris from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iteris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iteris Trading Down 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the first quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the second quarter worth $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 57.1% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITI opened at $4.18 on Friday. Iteris has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.76 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. Equities analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

