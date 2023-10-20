J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $196.01, but opened at $185.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares last traded at $184.09, with a volume of 297,707 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $62,781.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total transaction of $62,781.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.78, for a total transaction of $738,666.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,797,245.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,023 shares of company stock worth $1,807,621 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 98,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.51. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

