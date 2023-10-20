Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Jacobs Solutions worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $132.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.09. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $885,311.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,626 shares in the company, valued at $76,316,079.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at $31,216,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,909,678. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.