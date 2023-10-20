Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 13,712 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,712 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.69% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $133,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 7.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

