Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,430 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Solitude Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 83,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 670.2% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ stock opened at $53.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.34 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.