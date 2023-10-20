Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,320 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,068,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,023,530,000 after purchasing an additional 122,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $516,516,000 after purchasing an additional 74,088 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,523,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $466,906,000 after purchasing an additional 157,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,834,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $394,814,000 after purchasing an additional 202,778 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.82.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

