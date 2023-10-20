Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,112 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 51.9% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.8% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $29,798.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $1,599,578.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,050 shares in the company, valued at $79,978,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $29,798.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,557,122.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,684 shares of company stock worth $66,369,719. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $192.40 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $215.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.53 and a 200-day moving average of $177.02. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of -101.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.29.

View Our Latest Report on TEAM

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.