Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chart Industries by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Chart Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Chart Industries by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GTLS opened at $155.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.01. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.51, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $908.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.73.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

