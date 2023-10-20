Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CEIX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the first quarter valued at $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $489,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,498 shares in the company, valued at $842,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CONSOL Energy news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,097 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $489,223.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,498 shares in the company, valued at $842,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 10,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $803,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,258.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,113 shares of company stock worth $3,005,602 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $106.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.75. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.59.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $660.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 53.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

