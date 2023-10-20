Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of O-I Glass worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in O-I Glass by 109.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in O-I Glass by 499.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth $86,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OI. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

