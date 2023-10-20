Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,893 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PNOV opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

