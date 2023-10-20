Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2,844.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,985,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $276,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $87,241,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $47,118,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 664,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,487,000 after purchasing an additional 179,136 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $207.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.88. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

