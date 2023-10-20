Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCOM. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,264,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,278,000 after buying an additional 40,358 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 76,324 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after buying an additional 63,969 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 520.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 228,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 191,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 253.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 218,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 156,985 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.54. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $42.82. The firm has a market cap of $753.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

