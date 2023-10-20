Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $51.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.71. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

