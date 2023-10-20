Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $61.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $70.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $11,744,292.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.09.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

