Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,788,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 34.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,582,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 41.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 77,327 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HXL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Hexcel Stock Down 1.9 %

Hexcel stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $486,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

