Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 596,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,599 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 615.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMBP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 1.8 %

AMBP opened at $2.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.71. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.71%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is 500.06%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.