Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $2.30 Million in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 84,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,444,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,193 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,480,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,162,000 after acquiring an additional 874,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth $553,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equitable by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,933,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 336,694 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Trading Down 2.1 %

EQH stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

