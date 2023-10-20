Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.87% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSCI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 1,508.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 68,748 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $548,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.57. The company has a market cap of $130.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $107.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1701 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

