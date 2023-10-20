Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,314 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Caleres worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 108,172.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 171,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,697,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,348,000 after acquiring an additional 164,661 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Caleres by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,850,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after acquiring an additional 85,324 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $344,935.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,786.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caleres news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 12,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $344,935.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,786.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,113 shares of company stock worth $1,951,334. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $973.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.85 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

