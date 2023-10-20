Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 75,414 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 1,012.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,414 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XCEM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $613,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,074,000.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.01. The company has a market cap of $269.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.