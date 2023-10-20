Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 20,873 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,873 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $82.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.47 and its 200 day moving average is $120.26. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $217.25.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.24 EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus decreased their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $25,324.91. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares in the company, valued at $164,312,424.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,664,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,037,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,109,826.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,912 shares of company stock valued at $20,538,143 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

