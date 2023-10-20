Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 27,005 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 27,005 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBLK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of SBLK opened at $19.62 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $238.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.59 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 25.47%. Research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.55%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

