Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,747 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 482.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $118,298,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $103,226,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,982,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SSNC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average is $56.54. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

