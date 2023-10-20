Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 28,253 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,253 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,382,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,232,000 after buying an additional 1,168,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

DWAS stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.36. The company has a market cap of $649.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1241 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

