Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,931 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ORI opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.78. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 3,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $163,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,628.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Republic International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

