Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 407 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 76.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,154,000 after buying an additional 1,148,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 949,271 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,586,000 after purchasing an additional 287,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,475,000 after purchasing an additional 264,458 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

View Our Latest Report on SONY

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.