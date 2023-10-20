Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,174 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.14% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 108,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PALC opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a market cap of $212.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $39.92.

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in US large cap equities that allocates to multi-factor sub-indices based on relative strength. PALC was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

