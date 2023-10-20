Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,357 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 33.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 281,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 69,974 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 107,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 841,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after buying an additional 95,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $28.45 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 75.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

