Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 79,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,345,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,413,985,000 after buying an additional 340,916,185 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,105,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 99,822.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,287,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,871,000 after buying an additional 3,284,166 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,604,000. Finally, Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,277,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $87.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average is $91.34. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.79 and a 1 year high of $94.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.