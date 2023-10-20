JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 57.1% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 173,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $145.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.81. The firm has a market cap of $422.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $115.65 and a 12-month high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

