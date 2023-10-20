Karoon Energy (KRNGF) and Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Karoon Energy (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report) is one of 363 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas E&P” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Karoon Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Karoon Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Karoon Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karoon Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Karoon Energy Competitors 650 4138 7693 298 2.60

As a group, “Oil & Gas E&P” companies have a potential upside of 64.88%. Given Karoon Energy’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Karoon Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

16.8% of Karoon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of shares of all “Oil & Gas E&P” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Karoon Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karoon Energy N/A N/A N/A Karoon Energy Competitors 179.72% 8.14% 3.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Karoon Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Karoon Energy N/A N/A -72.36 Karoon Energy Competitors $846.51 million $224.36 million -53.67

Karoon Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Karoon Energy. Karoon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Karoon Energy competitors beat Karoon Energy on 11 of the 11 factors compared.

About Karoon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Australia and Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the State of Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018. Karoon Energy Ltd was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Southbank, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Karoon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karoon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.