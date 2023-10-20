KBC Group NV Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,126 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Essential Utilities worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $33.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $49.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

